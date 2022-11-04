The Philippines - Tropical Cyclone NALGAE, update (GDACS, PAGASA, NDRRMC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 November 2022)

-
According to the Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the number of fatalities has increased to 154 people (most of them in Mindanao) while 35 people are still missing and 128 have been injured. In addition, more than one million people have been displaced and more than four million people have been affected.
In the meantime, a low-pressure area is impacting the just-affected Mindanao.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms is forecast over most parts of Mindanao, particularly Caraga and Davao Regions.
Flood advisories are in effect across the Regions of Northern Mindanao, Caraga, BARMM and SOCCSKSARGEN