Philippines - Tropical Cyclone NALGAE, update (DG ECHO, PAGASA, GDACS, NDRRMC, DROMIC DSWD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 October 2022)

Tropical Cyclone NALGAE (PAENG in the Philippines) crossed the central-northern Philippines on 28-30 October, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge that caused floods, landslides and severe weather-related incidents across most parts of the country.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 98 people have died, 63 are still missing and 69 have been injured. In addition, almost one million people have been displaced, more than 100,000 preemptively evacuated, and almost two million affected across 17 Regions. The most affected Regions are BARMM in the southern Philippines (53 fatalities and almost 400,000 affected people), and Western Visayas in the central-western Philippines (19 fatalities and more than 800,000 affected people).