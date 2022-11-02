Philippines - Tropical Cyclone NALGAE and Tropical Depression Queenie ( DG ECHO Partners, NDRRMC, DSWD, AHA Centre, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 November 2022)

Floods and landslides continue across the Philippines following the landfall of tropical cyclone Nalgae (locally named Paeng) and Cyclone Queenie which had weakened into tropical depression, but still brings rains including the areas flooded by Nalgae.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), in the Philippines, the number of casualties has increased, after heavy rainfall and strong winds associated with the passage of NALGAE as a Tropical Cyclone. The Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reports 121 casualties (of which 61 in BARMM, 29 in Western Visayas, and 12 in CALABARZON), while 36 individuals are missing. More than 100 persons sustained injuries, nearly 869,300 persons have been displaced, and 3.1 Million people were affected. Flooding and landslides caused by heavy rainfall have damaged about 11,300 houses, 141 infrastructure buildings, and 57,000 hectares of cropland.