15 Sep 2018

Philippines - Tropical cyclone MANGKHUT (GDACS, TSR, PAGASA, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 September 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 15 Sep 2018 View Original

According to PAGASA, at 04:00 local time (20:00 UTC) on 15 September, the eye of TC Mangkhut made landfall in Baggao with maximum sustained winds of 200 km/h near the centre and gustiness of up to 330 km/h winds. At 14:00 local time (06:00 UTC), the eye of TC Mangkhut was located 110 km West Northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte. TC Mangkhut maintains its strength as it moves in a west-north-westward direction, heading to Hong Kong, Vietnam and southern China. It is reportedly the strongest storm so far in 2018. Storm surge heights have decreased to insignificant levels – less than 1m, due to gradual weakening of the cyclone. Authorities warn of a heightened risk of flash floods and land-slides. Heavy rains and strong winds were reported including in Manila, with power cuts in the pathway of the cyclone. Manila airport remains open and international flights are operating. 36 000 people have been evacuated as of 14 September ahead of the cyclone making landfall. According to media, three people are reported death and the death toll is expected to rise. Australia and Japan have offered assistance however no international assistance has been requested yet by the Government of Philippines. Copernicus Emergency Management Service (EMS) was activated for Guam and Northern Mariana Islands.

