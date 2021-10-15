Philippines - Tropical Cyclone KOMPASU, update (GDACS, PAGASA, PNA, NDRRMC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 October 2021)

After the passage of tropical cyclone KOMPASU (named "Maring" in the Philippines) on 11-12 October over northern Luzon and the Babuyan Islands (northern Philippines), the number of casualties has increased.

According to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) and the Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 19 people died, of which 14 were in Ilocos Sur Province (north-western Luzon), four in Palawan Province (central-western Philippines) and one in Pangasinan Province (central-western Luzon).

The number of confirmed missing individuals stands at 13, while up to 7,370 individuals are assisted in 124 evacuation centres. About 194,677 people have been affected and 352 houses have been damaged or destroyed.

On 15-16 October, moderate to strong winds and moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over north and central Philippines.