04 Dec 2019

Philippines - Tropical Cyclone KAMMURI update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 4 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Dec 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone KAMMURI (TISOY in The Philippines) is weakening as it moves over South China Sea. It passed over southern Luzon and Mindoro Island bringing heavy rain, strong winds up to 210 km/h and storm surge on 2-3 December. On 4 December at 0.00 UTC, its centre was 320 km west of Manila, with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h (Tropical Storm).

Media report 13 fatalities. In addition, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reports 495,408 people evacuated (of which 458,020 inside evacuation centres and 37,388 more outside evacuation centres), 38 damaged houses, 12 roads and 3 bridges damaged, 521 flights cancelled and 865 municipalities with suspension of classes.

KAMMURI will move south across South China Sea on 4-5 December with maximum sustained winds up to 93 km/h.

All Tropical Cyclone warning signals have been lifted. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected.

ECHO is carefully monitoring the situation and analysing what kind of support would be necessary.

