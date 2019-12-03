03 Dec 2019

Philippines - Tropical Cyclone KAMMURI update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 Dec 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone KAMMURI (TISOY in The Philippines) made landfall over the north-east Mindonoro Island, close to Naujan City on 3 December with maximum sustained winds up to 210 km/h.

  • One death has been reported in Bicol Region and around 225,000 people were evacuated across southern Luzon. Schools are closed throughout Manila, as well as Manilla's main airport. Damage was also sustained to Legazpi City airport.

  • KAMMURI will move across north Mindonoro Island with maximum sustained winds up to 155 km/h, before weakening as it reaches the South China Sea.

  • A warning signal level 3 remains in effect over Mindonoro Island and southern Calabarazon. Extreme flood warnings have been issued for Bicol and Eastern Visayas while severe flood warning for north-eastern Mimaropa and central Calabarazon.

  • For the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over northern Mimaropa and Calabarazon while moderate rain is forecast for Bicol, Metro Manila and Central Luzon.

