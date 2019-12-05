Philippines - Tropical Cyclone KAMMURI update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC)(ECHO Daily Flash of 5 December 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 05 Dec 2019 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone KAMMURI (TISOY in The Philippines) continues to weaken as it moves south-west over the South China Sea. On 5 December at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 550 km east of central-western coast of Vietnam, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (tropical storm).
- According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), as of 5 December, the death toll stands at 13 (7 in Mimaropa, 4 in Eastern Visayas and 2 in Calabarzon) and 34 people have been injured. At least 387,378 have been displaced (of which 364,003 are sheltered in 2,744 government designated evacuation centres) and 495,408 people affected. A total of 8,749 houses have been reported damaged as well as 135 schools. 18 roads and 21 bridges have also been closed.
- KAMMURI will continue south, weakening to a tropical depression, with maximum sustained winds up to 56 km/h.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over Northern Luzon, Aurora, and Northern Quezon and rough seas are still expected over the northern and central coast of Luzon.