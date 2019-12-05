05 Dec 2019

Philippines - Tropical Cyclone KAMMURI update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC)(ECHO Daily Flash of 5 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Dec 2019 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone KAMMURI (TISOY in The Philippines) continues to weaken as it moves south-west over the South China Sea. On 5 December at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 550 km east of central-western coast of Vietnam, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (tropical storm).
  • According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), as of 5 December, the death toll stands at 13 (7 in Mimaropa, 4 in Eastern Visayas and 2 in Calabarzon) and 34 people have been injured. At least 387,378 have been displaced (of which 364,003 are sheltered in 2,744 government designated evacuation centres) and 495,408 people affected. A total of 8,749 houses have been reported damaged as well as 135 schools. 18 roads and 21 bridges have also been closed.
  • KAMMURI will continue south, weakening to a tropical depression, with maximum sustained winds up to 56 km/h.
  • For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over Northern Luzon, Aurora, and Northern Quezon and rough seas are still expected over the northern and central coast of Luzon.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.