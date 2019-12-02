Philippines - Tropical Cyclone KAMMURI update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, Government of Philippines, NDRRMC media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 December 2019)
Report
Published on 02 Dec 2019 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone KAMMURI (named TISOY in the Philippines) is moving west over the Philippine Sea, approaching the eastern coast of Luzon and Visayas Islands (Bicol Region, central Philippines). On 2 December at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 270 km east of Sorsogon City in Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 170 km/h.
- KAMMURI is expected to make landfall over eastern Bicol on the evening of 2 December, with maximum sustained winds up to 170-180 km/h. Thereafter, it is expected to move west inland across Visayas islands.
- A warning signal level 3 (out of 5), and severe flood warnings have been issued for eastern Luzon and Visayas. Heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over southern Luzon and northern Visayas on 2-3 December.
- Around 113,300 people have already been evacuated in three provinces of the Bicol Region. Mandatory evacuations have been issued for approximately 500,000 people across southern Luzon and northern Visayas, due to high risk of flash floods and landslides.
- Inter-island ship trips in Bicol and Eastern Visayas have been cancelled. 28 domestic flights were also cancelled. School classes are suspended in 14 provinces and in almost all cities of Metro Manila.
- The humanitarian community monitors the situation together with the national government. Some DG ECHO partners are already in Bicol and ready to assess possible humanitarian impact.