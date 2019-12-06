06 Dec 2019

Philippines - Tropical Cyclone KAMMURI update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC)(ECHO Daily Flash of 6 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Dec 2019 View Original
  • Following the passage of tropical cyclone KAMMURI, which brought heavy rains and winds over several regions of the country (particularly Mimaropa, Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Calabarzon), the number of affected people and damage has increased.
  • According to the last report of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, as of 6 December 18.00 UTC+8, a total of 970,464 people have been affected. There are 123,857 damaged houses, out of which 32,090 are totally damaged.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to occasionally heavy rains are forecast over Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao.

