19 Nov 2019

Philippines - Tropical Cyclone KALMAEGI update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, Philippine National Red Cross) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Nov 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone KALMAEGI has entered the Babuyan Channel and is moving towards the northern coast of Cagayan Province. On 19 November at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 100 km north-east of Aparri Municipality (Cagayan Province), with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h.

  • As of 19 November, the number of affected people has increased to 3,479, and 1,059 people evacuated to shelters. Relief necessities such as food items and hygiene kits have been distributed.

  • TC KALMAEGI is forecast to make landfall over the northern coast of Cagayan in the morning of 19 November, with maximum sustained winds up to 140 km/h. Thereafter, it is expected to move across northern Luzon, and enter the South China Sea.

  • A warning signal level 3 (out of 5) has been issued for northern Cagayan, while floods advisory are valid for Cagayan, Batanes, Kalinga, Isablea provinces.

  • Heavy rain is forecast for Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte provinces, including Batanes and Babuyan islands on 19-20 November.

