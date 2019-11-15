15 Nov 2019

Philippines - Tropical Cyclone KALMAEGI update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 15 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
15 Nov 2019

Tropical Cyclone KALMAEGI ( RAMON in the Philippines) continued north-west over the Philippine Sea toward north-eastern Luzon. On 15 November at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 335 km south-east of Cagayan Province (Cagayan Valley Region), with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).

KALMAEGI is forecast to continue north-west over the sea before making landfall over the coast Cagayan Province on 17 November, with maximum sustained winds of 90-95 km/h.

Moderate to locally heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over north-east Luzon on 15-16 November. A tropical storm warning is in effect over the area.

