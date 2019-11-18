Philippines - Tropical Cyclone KALMAEGI update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, Government of Philippines, NDRRMC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 November 2019)

Tropical Cyclone KALMAEGI (RAMON in the Philippines) is continuing north-west over the Philippine Sea, towards the north-east of Luzon Island. On 18 November at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 130 km east of Cagayan Province (Cagayan Valley Region), with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h.

Heavy rain has led to several floods and landslides across The Philippines. In Romblon Province (Mimaropa region), 795 people were evacuated and more than 3,000 people were affected. Landslides and floods in Camarines Sur Province (Bicol Region) forced at least 3,300 individuals to evacuate and several houses have been damaged.

KALMAEGI is forecast to make landfall over northern Cagayan in the night of 18 November, with maximum sustained winds up to 120 km/h.

Moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast for northern Luzon Island 18-19 November.