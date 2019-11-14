14 Nov 2019

Philippines - Tropical Cyclone KALMAEGI (RAMON) update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Nov 2019 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone KALMAEGI (RAMON in the Philippines) is strengthening as it moves north-west towards the northern Philippines. On 14 November at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 380 km east of Bulusan Town (south-east Luzon Island), with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).
  • KALMAEGI will continue north-west towards the northern Philippines with maximum sustained winds up to 83 km/h and is expected to make landfall between 17 and 18 November.
  • For the next 24 hours, light to moderate and intermittent heavy rain is expected across central-east and north-east regions of Luzon (Bicol, Calabarzon, and Cagayan Valley) and Samar Islands. A tropical storm warning is in effect over Eastern Visayas, Bicol, Central Luzon and Cagayan Valley.

