Philippines - Tropical Cyclone EIGHTEEN (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2022)

A new Tropical Cyclone named EIGHTEEN ("Karding" in the Philippines) formed over western Philippines Sea on 22 September and started moving west toward northern Luzon Island. On 23 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 1,000 km east of the coast of Cagayan Valley Region, with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h (Tropical Storm).

On the forecast track, EIGHTEEN is expected to continue moving westward over the Sea, strenghtening. It is forecast to make landfall over the area of eastern Cagayan Province (northern Cagayan Valley Region) on the morning (UTC) of 25 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 120 km/h (Typhoon).