Philippines: Tropical Cyclone Anticipatory Action

Anticipatory Action in the Philippines

There is a growing awareness within humanitarian community of the need to take anticipatory actions to reduce the effects of shocks. The concept of responding prior to a potential destructive event, if well planned and orchestrated can mitigate or lessen humanitarian impact and needs.

Approximately twenty tropical cyclones enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) yearly, an average of five of these are potentially destructive. Destructive tropical cyclones caused significant losses to agriculture and damages to infrastructure, particularly, health, schools, houses, markets, water facilities, communication, and have serious humanitarian consequences including loss of livelihoods, reduced income, disruption to continuing education and exacerbation of pre-crisis protection issues, such as GBV.

Building on growing evidence that acting prior to the onset of a predictable, severe hazard is significantly more cost-effective than traditional humanitarian response, OCHA is facilitating the setup of a scaled up pilot anticipatory action with funding support from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). In 2021-2022, the Philippines has been selected as a pilot for the implementation of CERF Anticipatory Action for Tropical Cyclone with an approved total amount of 7.5 M USD. The pilot builds on the existing capacity of numerous organizations and networks already working on forecast-based financing while being at the same time deeply rooted in operational realities of responding to typhoons in the Philippines, including COVID-19 compounding effects.

Region 5 (Bicol) and 8 (Eastern Visayas) were selected as the pilot area since they are most often where destructive typhoons made their initial landfall, which brings the greatest damage in terms of wind impact and storm surge.

$7.5M Total CERF AA Funding for 2021-22 (US$)

270.5K Total Target Population

Triggers for activation

The pilot anticipatory action involves setting up a trigger mechanism that corresponds directly to the tropical cyclone hazard that has direct impact in the targeted regions. The mechanism enables the activation of the framework and release of pre-agreed funds.

The CERF AA for tropical cyclone follows a 2-stage trigger activation:

1. Readiness trigger (pre-activation): 4-7 days prior to forecast landfall

Tropical Cyclone with potential to reach category level 4 or higher (greater than 200 km/h maximum 1-minute sustain wind speed).

Projected to directly impact areas within Region 5 and 8.

2. Activation trigger: on or before 72 hrs (3 days) prior to forecast landfall

As soon as ECMWF forecasts are available for a certain TC, NLRC 510 Initiative will calculate the predicted total number of totally damaged buildings, produce an impact map, and updates every 6-12 hours.

Threshold is reached and CERF anticipatory action activated if 72 hours (3 days) before landfall (or sooner) the predicted number of houses to be totally damaged fall within the range of 50% probability that 80,000 houses will be totally damaged to 95% probability that at least 5,000 houses will be totally damaged.

The trigger is based on a set of criteria to help answer the questions when and where to act before the disaster. It provides an advance information when a tropical cyclone can potentially cause severe damage and significant displacement. The agreed trigger mechanism is based on the ECMWF forecast and IFRC/ Netherlands Red Cross 510 probabilistic typhoon impact prediction model developed for the Philippines that is using the ensemble of forecasted tracks and wind speed from high resolution model to predict the impact.