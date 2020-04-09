Philippines
Philippines - Third Disaster Risk Management Development Policy Loan
IBRD Loan: US$500.0 million equivalent
Terms: Maturity = 29 years, Grace = 10.5 years
Project ID: P171440
Project Description: The development objective is to strengthen the policy and institutional capacity of the Government of the Philippines to reduce disaster risk, respond to and recover from natural disasters. The financing provided under this project will also support urgent needs created by the COVID-19 crisis.