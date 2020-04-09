Philippines

Philippines - Third Disaster Risk Management Development Policy Loan

IBRD Loan: US$500.0 million equivalent

Terms: Maturity = 29 years, Grace = 10.5 years

Project ID: P171440

Project Description: The development objective is to strengthen the policy and institutional capacity of the Government of the Philippines to reduce disaster risk, respond to and recover from natural disasters. The financing provided under this project will also support urgent needs created by the COVID-19 crisis.

