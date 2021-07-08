Philippines: Thematic Protection Bulletin - Ensuring Provision of Protection Services to Protracted Displacement in Marawi City (June 2021 | Issue No. 2)

Background

On 23 May 2017, the siege in Marawi City begun when the Islamic State-inspired group known as Maute Group invaded the city and clashed with the government security forces. Martial Law was declared on that same day following a jail break and burning of cathedral and school. In October 2017, this month-long siege came to an end when the Philippine government called off the conflict. The urban gunfight between the group had caused devastating damages not only to the city, but also to the lives of its people.

Majority of the residents fled the city on 24 May 2017 to seek safety in the neighboring towns in the Provinces of Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Cagayan de Oro City, while some of the residents sought refuge with their relatives in metropolitan cities such as Cebu, Davao, and Manila, as well as in other parts of the country.

There are around 17,768 families (approximately 88,840 individuals) from the most affected areas in Marawi City. Of this, 113 families returned to their places of origin, and 209 families were awarded with permanent shelters in Dulay West and in Pagalamatan in Saguiaran. Of the total number that are still displaced, 4,166 families (approximately 20,830) are reportedly staying in different transitory shelters (TS). Reports confirmed that 959 out of 4,166 families are unofficial occupants who need to be documented and validated by the authorities.