Philippines: Thematic Protection Bulletin - Ensuring Provision of Protection Services to Protracted Displacement in Marawi City (25 March 2021 | Issue No. 1)

Background

On 23 May 2017, the siege in Marawi City begun when the Islamic State-inspired group known as Maute Group had invaded the city and clashed with the government security forces. Martial Law was declared on that same day following the burning of cathedral and school, and the jail break. On October 2017, this month-long siege came to an end when the Philippine government called off the conflict. The urban gunfight between the group has caused devastating damages not only to the city, but also to the lives of its people.

Majority of the residents had fled the city on the 24th of May to seek safety in the neighboring towns in Provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur, and Cagayan de Oro City while some of the residents sought refuge with their relatives in metropolitan cities such as Cebu, Davao, and Manila and as well as in other parts of the country.

The rehabilitation program in Marawi City has started. The re-occupancy or return of the residents are on a cluster approach and this would depend on the progress of the rehabilitation, including the installation of basic facilities such as electricity and water.

Current Protection condition of the protractedly displaced families at the transitory sites in Boganga, Rorogagus, and Sagonsongan in Marawi City

As of the reporting date, there are around 17,446 families (approximately 87,230 individuals) belonging from the most affected areas (MAA) in Marawi City that are still displaced and in need of durable solutions. Of the total number, 2,943 families (approximately 14,715 indviduals) are in different transitory sites situated in Marawi City, Matungao Municipality and Saguiaran Municipality, while the rest are with their host families in various locations. Reports revealed that there are about 113 families (approximately 565 individuals) who returned to their homes in Barangay Tolali, Marawi City, and approximately 209 families (approximately 1,045 individuals) were transferred at the relocation sites in Barangay Dulay West, Marawi City and in Barangay Pagalamatan, Saguiaran Municipality.