02 Jul 2018

Philippines: Thematic Protection Bulletin - Closing the Gaps (29 June 2018 | Issue No. 1)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 29 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.05 MB)

BACKGROUND

  • Airstrikes were launched against a faction of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) by the Philippine Air Force (PAF) in the marshy areas of the municipalities of Datu Montawal, Pagalungan, Gen. SK Pendatun, and Sultan sa Barongis in the province of Maguindanao, as well as in the municipality of Pikit in the province of North Cotabato on 10 June 2018.

  • This incident was part of an ongoing operation by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) against the BIFF faction led by Esmail Abubakar (aka Commander Bungos), whose group had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS).

  • As of 19 June 2018, approximately 5,136 families (23,465 individuals) were forced to flee from the municipalities of Pagalungan, Datu Montawal, Sultan sa Barongis, General SK Pendatun and Pikit. This figure is expected to rise as military operations continue and the BIFF is anticipated to retaliate.

  • In response, the local governments of affected municipalities immediately opened evacuation centers in several locations to cater to the humanitarian needs of the displaced population.

  • Most of the displaced are staying with host families, while the rest have settled in designated evacuation sites, such as schools, gyms, and in other community structures.

