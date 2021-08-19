Philippines: Thematic Protection Bulletin - Bridging the Gaps: Supporting Durable Solutions to Protracted Displacement in San Fernando, Bukidnon (July 2021 | Issue No. 1)

BACKGROUND

In November 2018, an armed encounter between the government armed forces and the members of the New People’s Army (NPA) occurred in the remote villages of San Fernando, Bukidnon. There were 99 families (approximately 495 individuals) who fled their homes from Sitio Tibogawan to Sitio Spring in Barangay Kawayan, San Fernando. These families belong to Tigwahanon tribe.

Protest actions were carried out by the displaced families prior to their displacement because of their claims to an ancestral land that is still pending for application at the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP).