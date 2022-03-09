Philippines: Thematic Bulletin - Safeguarding the Rights of the Vulnerable: Ensuring solutions for the internally displaced population due to Super Typhoon Rai in Caraga Region and Southern Leyte province (March 2022 | Issue No. 1)

BACKGROUND

On 16 December 2021, Super Typhoon Rai (locally known as Odette) brought torrential rains, violent winds, landslides, and storm surges causing severe and widespread damage throughout the Southern Philippines. Southern Leyte was one of the worst-affected provinces, with 18 towns and cities suffering damage, and its capital Maasin City, utterly devastated. In Mindanao, the extent of damage is highly visible in the provinces of Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, including Siargao Island.

Based on the report of the Disaster Response Operation Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) as of 02 March 2022, the estimated total affected population in Southern Leyte and Caraga Region has reached around 513,000 families (approximately 1,947,000 individuals). While most of the IDPs have returned, some 9,800 families (approximately 40,300 individuals) are still displaced and are currently staying either in the evacuation centers or at homes of relatives. Most of them are those whose houses were totally damaged.

Two months after the super typhoon wreaked havoc, the need for humanitarian support continues to be high, particularly in coastal and island communities, which continue to face challenges on access to lifeline support. In addition to flattening homes, the Super Typhoon upended lives and devastated farming and fishing communities which provide a major source of income and livelihoods. It also caused massive electricity and telecommunications outage, as well as logistical challenges that hamper the speedy delivery of services affecting many areas. Given the extent of damage the typhoon left in their places of origin, the affected families anticipate that it may take some time to reach full recovery.