Philippines: Tayum, Abra Earthquake - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF n° MDRPH047

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake stuck on 27 July 2022, with the epicentre located in the municipality of Tayum, province of Abra in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Region.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquake struck at 8:43 am, with a tectonic origin and at a depth of 17 kilometres. The agency warned of damage and aftershocks. There were no tsunami warnings issued, as it was detected inland. Abra is a landlocked region known for deep valleys and mountainous terrain. As of the reporting period, there are 11 provinces in Region I, II and CAR that are affected. Furthermore, there are reported landslides in Mt. Province and Abra. A total of 1,315 aftershocks were recorded, of which 369 were plotted and 33 were felt by the population, with a magnitude ranging from 1.4 to 5.0.

Reported intensities are:

Intensity VII - Bucloc and Manabo, Abra

Intensity VI - Vigan City, Sinait, Bantay, San Esteban, Ilocos Sur; Laoac, Pangasinan; Baguio City;

Intensity V - Magsingal and San Juan, Ilocos Sur, Alaminos City and Labrador, Pangasinan; Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya; Mexico, Pampanga; Concepcion, and Tarlac City, Tarlac; City of Manila; City of Malabon

Intensity IV - City of Marikina; Quezon City; City of Pasig; City of Valenzuela; City of Tabuk, Kalinga; Bautista and Malasiqui, Pangasinan; Bayombong and Diadi, Nueva Vizcaya; Guiguinto, Obando, and San Rafael, Bulacan; San Mateo, Rizal

Intensity III - Bolinao, Pangasinan; Bulakan, Bulacan; Tanay, Rizal

Intensity II - General Trias City, Cavite; Santa Rosa City, Laguna

Assessments in the area, both by PRC and government agencies are still ongoing, and the number of affected population and damages is likely to change soon. In the meantime, the latest figures reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and Department of Social Welfare and Development - Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DSWD-DROMIC) are summarized in the table below: