Philippines, Taiwan - Tropical Storm CHOI-WAN, update (GDACS, JTWC, CWB Taiwan, PAGASA, NDRRMC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2021)
- Tropical Storm CHOI-WAN is moving over north-eastern South China Sea, towards Luzon Strait. On 4 June at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 270 km south-west of the southern tip of Taiwan and about 280 km north-west of the northern tip of Luzon (northern Philippines), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.
- After its passage over the Philippines, national authorities report six fatalities and three missing people. A total of 55,226 people have been affected, of which 16,680 are currently taking temporary shelters in 140 evacuation centres.
- CHOI-WAN is forecast to make landfall over the southern tip of Taiwan in the morning of 4 June, with maximum sustained winds between 55-65 km/h. After that, it is expected to weaken as it enters the north of Philippine Sea, moving towards Yaeyama Islands (southern Japan).
- A typhoon warning has been issued for southern Taiwan and warnings for high waves are valid for northern Luzon. Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and high waves are forecast over southern Taiwan and moderate rain is expected over northern Luzon.