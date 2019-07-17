17 Jul 2019

Philippines, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone DANAS (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, CMA, CWB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Jul 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone DANAS formed on 16 July over the western Philippine Sea, moving north of Luzon Island (Philippines), approaching Taiwan. On 17 July at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 160 km east of Baggao City (Cagayan Province, north-east Philippines) with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (equivalent to a tropical storm).

Over the next 36 hours, it is forecast to strengthen and continue moving north, passing east of Taiwan.

At least 2,000 people have been reportedly evacuated from the east coast of Taiwan and there are transport disruptions.

Moderate to heavy rainfall with strong winds is forecast for northern Luzon, Batans and Babuyan islands (Philippines) and the east coast of Taiwan over the next 24 hours.

