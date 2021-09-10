Philippines + 1 more
Philippines, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone CHANTHU, update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 September 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone CHANTHU ("Kiko" in the Philippines) passed over Philippine Sea on 9 September as a typhoon and currently is moving north-west toward the Luzon Strait. On 10 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 160 km east of the coast of northern Luzon (Philippines) and 600 km south-east of southern Taiwan, with maximum sustained winds of 241 km/h (typhoon).
- On 10-11 September, CHANTHU is forecast to pass over Babuyan and Batanes Islands (Philippines) as a typhoon, and it expected to make landfall over the area of Taitung City (southern Taiwan) on 12 September very early in the morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds up to 195 km/h.
- Over the next 48 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over northern Luzon, Babuyan and Batanes Islands and southern Taiwan. PAGASA has issued Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 3, 2 and 1 over the area.