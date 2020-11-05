Philippines + 1 more
Philippines, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone ASTANI update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 November 2020)
- Tropical Cyclone ASTANI (named Siony in the Philippines) continued over the western Philippine Sea toward the Luzon Strait on 4 November, as a Tropical Storm.
- On 5 November, its center was located approximately 500 km east of Itbayat Island (Batanes Islands, the northernmost part of the Philippines), and approximately 620 km south-east of southern coast of Taiwan, with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.
- ASTANI is forecast to continue westward over the Philippine Sea and it is expected to reach the Batanes Islands in the very early morning (UTC) of 6 November, as a Typhoon. After that, it is expected to continue over the northern South China Sea on 6-7 November, remaining a Typhoon.
- On 6-8 November, heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over Babuyan, Batanes Islands, and the Cagayan Province (northern Luzon). PAGASA has issued a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 over the area.
- Heavy rainfall is forecast also over southern Taiwan for the same period.