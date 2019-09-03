03 Sep 2019

Philippines, Taiwan, Japan - Tropical Cyclone LINGLING (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, JMA, CWB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 Sep 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone LINGLING formed in the western Pacific Ocean on 29 August and is moving north over the Philippine Sea.

On 3 September its centre was located approximately 200 km south-east of Batan Island (Luzon Srait, northern Philippines), with maximum sustained winds of up to 93 km/h (tropical storm).

LINGLING is forecast to strengthen as it moves further north, passing east of Taiwan before reaching Ryukyu Archipelago (south-western Japan) on the afternoon of 4 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 139 km/h.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will affect the northern coast of Luzon Island, Babuyan, Batanes Islands (Philippines), the eastern coast of Taiwan, and Ishigaki Island (Ryukyu Archipelago, Japan) over 3-4 September.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.