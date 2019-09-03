Philippines, Taiwan, Japan - Tropical Cyclone LINGLING (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, JMA, CWB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 September 2019)

Tropical Cyclone LINGLING formed in the western Pacific Ocean on 29 August and is moving north over the Philippine Sea.

On 3 September its centre was located approximately 200 km south-east of Batan Island (Luzon Srait, northern Philippines), with maximum sustained winds of up to 93 km/h (tropical storm).

LINGLING is forecast to strengthen as it moves further north, passing east of Taiwan before reaching Ryukyu Archipelago (south-western Japan) on the afternoon of 4 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 139 km/h.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will affect the northern coast of Luzon Island, Babuyan, Batanes Islands (Philippines), the eastern coast of Taiwan, and Ishigaki Island (Ryukyu Archipelago, Japan) over 3-4 September.