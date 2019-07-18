Philippines, Taiwan, Japan - Tropical Cyclone DANAS update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, CWB, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 July 2019)

Tropical Cyclone DANAS continues north in the Philippine Sea, along the eastern coast of Taiwan, approaching Yaeyama Islands (Okinawa Prefecture, Japan).

On 18 July at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 80 km south-east of Hateruma Shima Island (Japan) and 260 km east of Hualien City (eastern Taiwan) with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (equivalent to a tropical storm). It is forecast to strengthen, passing over Ishigaki Island (Japan)on the morning of 18 July.

Moderate to heavy rainfall with strong winds will continue to affect northern Luzon Island (Philippines), eastern Taiwan and southern islands in Okinawa Prefecture.

A warning for high waves and storm surge has been issued for coastal areas of the western islands in Okinawa Prefecture and for high waves on the east coast of Taiwan. Severe and extreme flood warnings are in effect for northern Luzon island (Philippines).