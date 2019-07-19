19 Jul 2019

Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea - Tropical Cyclone DANAS update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, CMA, CWB, JMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
19 Jul 2019
  • Tropical Cyclone DANAS' centre was located approximately 290 km south-east of Shanghai (China) and 680 km south-west of Kagoshima City (Japan) on 19 July at 0.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h.
  • It is expected to make landfall on 20 July over south-west South Korea (20 km north of Gunsan), with maximum sustained winds up to 55 km/h.
  • 2,000 people are reportedly affected and 800 displaced in Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos and Cagayan Valley (Philippines). Several houses have been damaged and destroyed in Ilocos Norte and Apayao.
  • For the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall with strong winds is forecast over South Korea while modearate to heavy rain is expected over eastern China, northern and eastern Taiwan, northern Luzon Island (Philippines) and western islands in Okinawa Prefecture.
  • A warning for high waves remains in effect over the western islands in Okinawa Prefecture.

