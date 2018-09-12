Philippines, Taiwan, China - Tropical cyclones MANGKHUT update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, Copernicus) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2018)

Tropical cyclone MANGKHUT continued west over the Philippine Sea. On 12 September at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 1 620 km south-east of Babuyan Island (northern Philippines), with maximum sustained winds of 259 km/h. Over the next 48 hours, it is forecast to move north-west and may approach northern Luzon and the Babuyan Islands (Philippines) on 14 September as an intense typhoon. MANGKHUT may later reach southern Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau (China) on 16 September, as a typhoon. Heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds could affect northern Luzon (Philippines) and southern Taiwan over 14-16 September.