14 Sep 2018

Philippines, Taiwan, China - Tropical cyclone MANGKHUT update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA)(ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Sep 2018 View Original

  • Tropical cyclone MANGKHUT continued moving north-west over the Philippine Sea, slightly strengthening. On 14 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 545 km south-east of Cagayan Province (northern Luzon, Philippines), with maximum sustained winds of 278 km/h (intense typhoon).

  • Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue moving north-west, slightly weakening but remaining an intense typhoon. It is forecast to make landfall in southern Cagayan Province on 14 September in the evening (UTC) as an intense typhoon before reaching southern Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau (China) on 16 September. MANGKHUT may reach north-east Vietnam over 17-18 September as a typhoon. Heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds will affect the area.

  • As of 14 September, a tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) number 3 for stormy weather is in effect for the Isabela-Cagayan area (north-east Luzon).

  • Copernicus Emergency Management Service (EMS) was activated for Guam and Northern Mariana Islands.

