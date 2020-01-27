Philippines: Taal Volcano Update Snapshot as of 27 January 2020

On 26 January, the Government lowered the alert status of Taal Volcano from alert level-4 to 3 to reflect the overall decrease in volcanic activity. Residents living outside the 7-km danger zone could return to their homes. Restricted access continues for Agoncillo and Laurel communities in Batangas province, while Taal Island remains on permanent lockdown. Over 384,000 people were affected by the volcano eruption, with more than 308,000 people temporarily seeking shelter in evacuation centres and host communities.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), alert level-3 means that there is a decreased tendency towards hazardous explosive eruption but should not be interpreted that unrest has ceased or that the threat of a hazardous eruption has disappeared.