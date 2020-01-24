24 Jan 2020

Philippines: Taal Volcano Update Snapshot As of 24 January 2020

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (1.51 MB)

Alert level-4 (hazardous eruption imminent) was raised by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) over Taal Volcano after a phreatic or steam-driven activity on 12 January that progressed into magmatic eruption on 13 January.

A number of fissures (cracks) were reported mostly in the south-west of the main crater as well as ongoing seismic activity. PHIVOLCS strongly recommended the total evacuation of people within the high-risk areas inside the 14-km radius from the Taal Volcano crater.

The Department of Education reports that the education of over 30,000 children has been affected due to the closing of schools within the danger zone.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Health, with the support from UN and partners conducted sectoral assessments of the humanitarian needs of displaced people in evacuation centres.

