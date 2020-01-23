Philippines: Taal Volcano Update Snapshot As of 23 January 2020

The Taal Volcano continues to be active more than one week after it erupted on 12 January. Activity in the past 24 hours has been characterized by a steady steam emission and infrequent weak explosions.

While the volcano is exhibiting less intensive activity than in previous days, the possibly of a larger eruption has not been ruled out and PHIVOLCS has maintained Alert Level-4 (out of 5) signifying that a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours or days. Ongoing seismic activity and an observed deformation of the volcano over the past 24 hours likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the volcano, raising concerns of further eruptive activity.