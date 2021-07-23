Philippines
Philippines -Taal Volcano (PHIVOLCS, DG ECHO Partners, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 July 2021)
- Taal Volcano is at Alert Level 3 (restive magmatic activities). The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded 95 volcanic earthquakes on 23 July and high levels of sulfur dioxide gas emitted in the last 24 hours. Two barangays (sub-discticts) in Agoncillo and three in Laurel are located in the 7-kilometre danger zone.
- The Department of Social Welfare and Development reports 6,086 affected families (21,984 people). Of this total, 1,115 families or 3,844 people are taking temporary shelter in 23 evacuation centres, while 3,038 families or 10,922 people are staying with relatives and/or friends. A total of 4,153 families or 14,766 people are displaced in Calabarzon.
- DG ECHO partners and humanitarian agencies continue to assess the needs of the affected population.