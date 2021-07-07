Philippines
Philippines - Taal Volcano eruption, update (PHIVOLCS, DSWD DROMIC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 July 2021)
- Over the past 24 hours, Taal volcano registered high levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide emissions and steam-rich plumes that rose up to 1,500 metres.
- More than 3,000 people have been evacuated in 20 evacuation centres and 5,782 people have been affected in 63 Barangays of Batangas Province (Calabarzon Region) as reported by the Department of Social Welfare and Department (DSWD-DROMIC).
- The alert level of the volcano stands at 3.