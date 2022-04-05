Philippines
Philippines - Taal Volcano eruption, update (NDRRMC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 April 2022)
- On 3-4 April, the activity at the main crater of Taal Volcano (Batangas Province, Calabarzon Region, northern Philippines), was dominated by the upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake, which generated plumes 900 metres high, as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Three volcanic earthquake events were recorded in the area.
- As of 4 April, there are 9,117 displaced people, and about 10,415 people have been affected by the activity of the Volcano. The Alert Level 3 (Magmatic Unrest) is still in effect.