Philippines
Philippines - Taal Volcano eruption, update (GDCAS, NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 March 2022)
- Over the past 24 hours, the activity from the Main Crater of Taal Volcano (Batangas Province, north Philippines) was characterized by the upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake, generating plumes 1,500 metres high that drifted southwest.
- According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), as of 30 March, almost 6,000 people have been evacuated in 19 evacuation centres, and more than 6,500 were affected.
- The Alert Level 3 (Magmatic Unrest) is still in effect. The Taal Volcano Island is in a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), entry into the island and the municipalities of Agoncillo and Laurel is banned.