Philippines - Taal Volcano eruption, update (GDACS, PHIVOLCS, DSWD Dromic) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 March 2022)

The activity of the Taal Volcano (Batangas Province, north Philippines) continues, as three new phreatomagmatic eruptions occurred in the main crater on 28 March. These eruptions produced plumes up to 800 metres high, as reported by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

On 28 March, eight volcanic earthquakes were recorded in the area, as well as sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions. The Alert Level 3 (Magmatic Unrest) remains for Taal Volcano, while the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone. Entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel is prohibited.