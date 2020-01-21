Philippines: Taal Volcano Eruption Snapshot As of 21 January 2020

Alert level-4 (hazardous eruption imminent) was raised by The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) over Taal Volcano after a phreatic or steam-driven activity on 12 January that progressed into magmatic eruption on 13 January.

The eruption caused a large ash plume that rained ashfall in Batangas, Laguna, Cavite and Metro Manila. A number of fissures (cracks) were reported mostly in the south-west of the main crater. PHIVOLCS strongly recommended total evacuation of people within the high-risk areas inside the 14-km radius from the Taal Volcano crater. Two weeks after the eruption, government, civil society organizations and volunteers continued to provide assistance to people displaced in the evacuation centres.