19 Feb 2020

Philippines - Taal Volcano Eruption, Report No. 2 as of 17 February 2020

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 19 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.22 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• PhiVolcs lowered the volcanic alert from level 3 to level 2 signifying decreased unrest. However, unrest has not ceased and another eruption is still possible.

• The government has made available a number of relocation options for the IDPs coming from the permanently locked-down barangays on the Taal Volcano Island.

• The relocation site in Talaibon, Ibaan, Batangas now hosts 178 displaced families or 760 IDPs.

• The IDP transit site in Malainin Rehabilitation Center, Ibaan, Batangas currently hosts 134 families or 510 IDPs pending durable solutions

NUMBERS AT A GLANCE

59% of the originally displaced (67,226 families or 287,202 persons) have already returned to their homes

40% are still displaced (52,422 families or 193,662 persons) inside and outside ECs

39% are still outside ECs or staying in the homes of relatives or friends (50,759 families or 187,512 persons)

1% 1,608 families or 5,959 persons remain in:

  • 32 evacuation centers in Batangas, Cavite and Quezon Provinces

  • 12,613 damaged houses with 3,775 totally destroyed and 8,838 partially damaged in 8 municipalities in Batangas Province

  • 30 evacuation centers were assessed in this round

29% of assessed evacuation centers report sustainability of food supply as IDPs’ most felt need

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb in 2019 - the records keep on coming…

In 2019, ReliefWeb continued to break its own records, topping the 10 million mark for the first time, with 10.8 million visitors.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.