Philippines - Taal Volcano Eruption, Report No. 2 as of 17 February 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• PhiVolcs lowered the volcanic alert from level 3 to level 2 signifying decreased unrest. However, unrest has not ceased and another eruption is still possible.

• The government has made available a number of relocation options for the IDPs coming from the permanently locked-down barangays on the Taal Volcano Island.

• The relocation site in Talaibon, Ibaan, Batangas now hosts 178 displaced families or 760 IDPs.

• The IDP transit site in Malainin Rehabilitation Center, Ibaan, Batangas currently hosts 134 families or 510 IDPs pending durable solutions

NUMBERS AT A GLANCE

59% of the originally displaced (67,226 families or 287,202 persons) have already returned to their homes

40% are still displaced (52,422 families or 193,662 persons) inside and outside ECs

39% are still outside ECs or staying in the homes of relatives or friends (50,759 families or 187,512 persons)

1% 1,608 families or 5,959 persons remain in:

32 evacuation centers in Batangas, Cavite and Quezon Provinces

12,613 damaged houses with 3,775 totally destroyed and 8,838 partially damaged in 8 municipalities in Batangas Province

30 evacuation centers were assessed in this round

29% of assessed evacuation centers report sustainability of food supply as IDPs’ most felt need