Philippines: Taal Volcano Eruption - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRPH039

A. Situation analysis

On 12 January 2020, the Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST- PHIVOLCS) raised an Alert Level from 1 to 4 after increasing activity of Taal Volcano, which is located on the island of Luzon in Batangas, CALABARZON (Region IV-A). An Alert Level 4 means that a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days; and warrants a “Danger Zone” of up to 14 kilometres from the main crater.

Approximately 459,300 people are living within the 14 kilometres Danger Zone (OCHA). Taal Volcano is among the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, with more than 30 reported eruptions. According to DOST- PHIVOLCS, eruptive activity at Taal Volcano main crater has intensified, with continuous eruptions generating a 15 kilometre of steam laden cloud of super-heated ash, with frequent volcanic lightning that has rained wet ashfall as far as Quezon City, some 100 kilometres away. This has subsequently progressed to a magmatic eruption accompanied by thunder and more lightning early Monday morning.

As of 05:00 hrs local time on 13 January 2020, 75 volcanic earthquakes have been reported, of which 32 have been felt from Intensity II (Weak) to V (Strong) in Alitagtag, Cabuyao, Laguna, Lemery, Tagaytay and Talisay, Batangas province. The increase in seismic activity may lead to further eruptions from Taal Volcano. Power supplies in areas of Batangas in the vicinity have been disrupted, and roads made impassable due to ashfall.

Taal Volcano is situated on Volcano Island and is listed as a “Permanent Danger Zone”, with permanent settlement on the island not recommended. Precautionary evacuations of at-risk communities living have taken place in 16 municipalities of Batangas and two municipalities in Cavite provinces on the advice of DOST- PHIVOLCS. As of 13 January 2020, 24,508 people (5,458 families) had been relocated to 77 evacuation centres (EC) that were established (see below table). This number is expected to increase as evacuations are ongoing. Areas around Taal Volcano are being advised to guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall. The duration of the evacuation cannot but determined but for the recent Mayon volcano event lasted four months.

In Metro Manila, located about 70 kilometres north from the volcano light ash fell on Sunday night. The Manila International Airport Authority has announced that all flights are on hold at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), including both arrivals and departures due to volcanic ashfall. A total of 242 flights were cancelled as of 13 January 2020. The National Disaster Risk Management and Reduction Committee (NDRRMC) has issued advisory bulletins by SMS and the local government authorities (LGA) across Metro Manila have also issued recommendations on precautionary measures to take due to the potential respiratory problems created from the ashfall. Municipal authorities have announced the closure of schools from 13 January 2020. Click here to see the map of affected areas.

Taal Volcano eruptions come as authorities and partner organizations in the Philippines are already responding to public health emergencies (measles and polio, MDRPH032), earthquakes (Mindanao, MDRPH036) and typhoons (Kammuri, Nov 2019, MDRPH037; Phanfone, Dec 2019 MDRPH038). For lessons learned, reference is also made to the Mayon Volcano response in January 2018 (MDRPH027).