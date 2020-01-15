Philippines: Taal Volcano Eruption Displacement Snapshot (As of 15 January 2020)

On 12 January, alert level-4 (hazardous eruption imminent) was raised by The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) over Taal Volcano located 70 kilometers south of Metro Manila. Taal Volcano begun with a phreatic or steam-driven activity on 12 January that progressed into magmatic eruption on 13 January. The eruption caused a giant ash plume that rained ashfall in Batangas, Laguna, Cavite and Metro Manila. Since 12 January, a total of 466 volcanic earthquakes were plotted of which 156 were felt. PHIVOLCS strongly recommended total evacuation of people within the high-risk areas inside the 14-km radius from the Taal Volcano crater.