15 Jan 2020

Philippines: Taal Volcano Eruption Displacement Snapshot (As of 15 January 2020)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 15 Jan 2020
Download PDF (514.61 KB)

On 12 January, alert level-4 (hazardous eruption imminent) was raised by The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) over Taal Volcano located 70 kilometers south of Metro Manila. Taal Volcano begun with a phreatic or steam-driven activity on 12 January that progressed into magmatic eruption on 13 January. The eruption caused a giant ash plume that rained ashfall in Batangas, Laguna, Cavite and Metro Manila. Since 12 January, a total of 466 volcanic earthquakes were plotted of which 156 were felt. PHIVOLCS strongly recommended total evacuation of people within the high-risk areas inside the 14-km radius from the Taal Volcano crater.

