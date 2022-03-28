Philippines, Taal Volcano Eruption (CALABARZON) (26 Mar 2022)

Batangas, Philippines

Event Date : Sat, 26 Mar 2022

AHADID : AHA-VO-2022-000398-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 26 Mar 2022 09:21:56

AFFECTED AREA/S

Agoncillo, Laurel

DESCRIPTION

26 March 2022, 07:22AM

Taal Volcano Main Crater generated a short-lived phreatomagmatic burst which was followed by nearly continuous phreatomagmatic activity that generated plumes 1500m accompanied by volcanic earthquake and infrasound signals.

26 March 2022, 08:00AM

DOST-PHIVOLCS raised the alert status of Taal from Alert Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Alert Level 3 (magmatic unrest).

This means that there is magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions. PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Bilibinwang and Banyaga, Agoncillo and Boso-boso, Gulod and eastern Bugaan East, Laurel, Batangas Province be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should stronger eruptions subsequently occur. The public is reminded that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited. All activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed at this time. Communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify.