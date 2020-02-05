05 Feb 2020

The Philippines - Taal volcano (DG ECHO, NDRRMC ,PHIVOLCS media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Feb 2020 View Original
  • Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 3 since 26 January. There were 18 harmonic tremors, or prolonged volcanic earthquakes linked to the movement of magma, recorded in the past 24 hours.
  • Areas in Batangas within a 7-kilometre radius from Taal's main crater are still on lockdown. These include Taal Volcano Island, barangays of Bilibinwang, Subic Ilaya, Banyaga in Agoncillo, barangays of Gulod, Buso-Buso, and Bugaan East in Laurel.
  • At least 129,171 families or 483,389 people have been affected in Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.
  • There are 5,953 families or 20,927 people staying in evacuation centres and 55,036 families or 200,912 persons displaced in host families.

