Philippines: Taal Volcano Alert Level 3 Snapshot As of 09 July 2021

Taal Volcano continues to spew high levels of sulfur dioxide and steam rich plumes, including volcanic earthquakes, in the past days. While alert level 3 remains over the volcano, volcanologists warn that an eruption is imminent but may not be as explosive as the 2020 event. Local authorities have started identifying more evacuation sites to ensure adherence to health and safety protocols. Plans are also underway for the transfer of COVID-19 patients under quarantine to temporary facilities in other areas, while vaccination sites will also be moved outside of the danger zones to ensure continued services.

The latest report of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) shows that at least 7,000 people are displaced across Batangas province of which 3,690 are in 22 evacuation centers while the rest are in home-based settings.