Philippines: Taal Volcano Alert Level 3 Snapshot As of 02 July 2021

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Taal Volcano to Alert Level 3 (Magmatic unrest) when a phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at the main crater that generated a plume that rose up to 1km and was followed by four (4) short phreatomagmatic bursts. Local authorities conducted pre-emptive evacuation of areas within the danger zone. Taal Volcano has emitted a record-high amount of sulfur dioxide (SO2) for the past week that caused volcanic smog which spread over Metro Manila and neighboring provinces. Exposure to volcanic smog can irritate the eyes, throat, and respiratory tracts, with reports circulating that residents near the volcano island are already experiencing adverse effects.