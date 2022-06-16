Philippines Super Typhoon Rai: Six Months After (16 June 2022)

Six months ago, on 16 December 2021, Typhoon Rai (locally known as Odette) swept through 11 of the country’s 17 regions, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, affecting close to 12 million people and leaving 2.4 million people in need of assistance.

On 24 December 2021, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) in the Philippines launched the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) plan to coordinate the response.

On 2 February, the HCT launched a revised HNP. The HNP which called for US$169 million is currently 45.6 per cent funded. The generous support of donors allowed the UN and over 260 humanitarian partners to address urgent humanitarian needs and implement early recovery programmes through more than 14,600 multi-sectoral activities across 18 clusters. Funding is still needed especially to support midto long-term recovery activities.

In support of the Government-led response, humanitarians have provided more than a million people with assistance, six month since Typhoon Rai made landfall. While the HNP will end on 30 June 2022, several humanitarian agencies are implementing projects which will carry on into the second half of the year.

$169M FUNDING REQUESTED (US$)

840K PEOPLE TARGETED

1 Million PEOPLE REACHED

Although most of the displaced population have returned, development should be integrated into response and recovery efforts to provide sustainable and long-term solutions for affected communities, including education, economic, and livelihoods support.

Beyond the HNP, continued support for the affected communities is needed to ensure response and recovery progress made in the past six months is not rolled back, as the Philippines enters the peak of typhoon season and after PAGASA declared the start of rainy season in May.

Long-term and sustained recovery must consider measures to bolster preparedness and build resilience against future shocks. Humanitarian partners continue to work closely with local authorities to ensure a sustainable transition while also piloting new approaches such as anticipatory action.