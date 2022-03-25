Philippines: Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) - Situation Report No. 7 (As of 25 March 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Philippines in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 11– 21 March 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reports that 5,102 families (or 21,051 individuals) are displaced in Regions VI, VII, VIII, X, MIMAROPA, and Caraga.

• Three months after Typhoon Rai/Odette, a high-level mission was conducted to CERF sites in Caraga Region (9-11 March) and Southern Leyte (14-16 March) to take stock of the initial progress and remaining gaps. The RC/HC Gustavo Gonzalez was joined by key CERF supporters, Ambassador of Norway, United Kingdom and Canada, and Heads of Agencies of UNICEF, WFP, IOM, UNFPA and OCHA.

• Inclusive consultations and clear communication is needed with the communities affected by the “No Build Zones” (NBZ) policy.

• To date, the Logistics Cluster has provided 550 trucks to carry various relief cargo for the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and DSWD. The pace of cargo truck dispatches slowed down but is expected to pick up again to transport Family Food Packs and specialized nutritious foods from the national government.

• A more purposive joint targeting among UN agencies and humanitarian actors is necessary to ensure that the multiple vulnerabilities faced by women and adolescents are addressed by a coordinated and collective action, especially related to health interventions.

• Health care workers are overstretched due to competing priorities such as the provision of routine and essential care, vaccinations and controlling the spread of COVID-19.

• Limited mobile and internet signal due to damaged infrastructure continues to hinder timely communication and reporting.

• Funding remains a key constraint as communities slowly transition to early recovery.

• Price hikes due to war in Ukraine are rising prices of fuel and cement, further delaying recovery efforts across all Typhoon Rai affected areas.

• The Post Disaster Needs Assessment results in all 6 regions and its corresponding recovery plans are yet to be presented to the NDRRMC. The presentation and approval of the recovery plan will unlock government resources for full blown recovery and rehabilitation of Rai-affected regions and communities.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 25 March 2022, 100 days have passed days since Typhoon Rai/Odette swept through 11 of the country's 17 regions. More than 21,000 people remain displaced after Typhoon Rai’s landfall last 16 December 2022 and to date over 2.1 million houses were damaged of which 425,000 were completely destroyed and 1,702,428 partially damaged, according to the latest government reports.

On 15 March 2022, the Caraga Regional Disaster Response Committee issued deactivation of regional coordination mechanism for Typhoon Rai response operations. The guidance cites the closure of evacuation centers; decreasing the number of augmentation requests from the local government, particularly of food packs; and deactivation of regional response clusters. The government member agencies, cluster leads and concerned agencies continue to monitor and respond to the affected families as necessary, with the HCT partners augmenting response of local government units.

The HCT convened in a face-to-face meeting on 17 and 23 March to discuss protection concerns of the Typhoon Rai response and principled humanitarian response in the context of the May 2022 national and local elections. The HCT endorsed the proposed rollout strategy of the Protection Cluster and Shelter Cluster noting that the humanitarian partners should engage in a constructive dialogue with the authorities and present good practices that already exist at the local level.

Today also marks start of the campaign period for local elections. The campaign period may affect ongoing disaster response and recovery activities leading up to the May 9 elections as Commission of Elections has instituted a ban on the release, disbursement, or expenditure of public funds. Government relief agencies in practice would need to apply for an exemption to the Commission of elections from the election ban, so that they can continue to provide relief assistance.